$50 farmer's market vouchers for qualifying seniors in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — On Monday, June 5, Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia will begin distribution of Farmers Market vouchers for older adults.

Started in 2003, the Farmers Market Program has provided vouchers to help eligible older adults buy fresh, nutritious, locally grown produce.

This year, vouchers are worth $50, spendable at the approved farmer’s market locations.

Older Adults may be eligible to receive $5 vouchers totaling $50 if they are: 60 years of age or older and can present a photo ID; reside in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County, or Southampton County; do not live in the same household and are not an immediate family member of the farmers who grows the produce; and have a monthly income of no more than $2,248 for a one person household or $3,040 for a two-person household.

Applications will be available online May 1, at this link, or at the distribution sites starting June 5. See below list and dates of disbursement sites.

Applications must be completely filled out in order to be considered for eligibility. Vouchers will only be distributed at the disbursement sites. Any qualified applications returned to Senior Services by way of mail will be brought to disbursement sites for voucher pickup.

Distribution sites are as follows: