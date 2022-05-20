56-year-old California bicyclist hit, killed by car in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - A bicyclist from California was killed after being hit by a car in the area of Foursquare Road and Magnet Drive Thursday evening.

Around 6:17 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to the intersection to investigate a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a bicyclist.

The agency says the bicyclist, identified as 56-year-old Kamil Metin Uz of Palo Alto, Calif., was riding southbound on Magnet Drive at the time of the crash when he approached a stop sign. They say he failed to stop at the sign and was hit by a 2010 Acura traveling westbound on Foursquare Road.

Uz was thrown from his bike and died at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

The driver of the Acura, who is from Smithfield, and his passenger were not hurt in the crash.

State police say Uz's next of kin have been notified.

Neither alcohol nor speed were considered to be contributing factors in the crash, and no charges will be placed.

Stay with News 3 for updates.