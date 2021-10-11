58-year-old man dies at hospital after hit-and-run in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man died at the hospital after being hit by a car in the area of 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue Friday night.

Around 10:09 p.m. on October 8, Newport News Police responded to the area in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Once on scene, officers found a 58-year-old Newport News man, later identified as George Edward Byrd Sr., lying in the road; he was suffering from injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

Byrd was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

After a preliminary investigation, police say Byrd was crossing 39th Street at Chestnut Avenue in the crosswalk when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV that fled the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

