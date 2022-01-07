Watch
5th annual Great Atlantic RV Show runs for 10 days, offers towable RVs of all sizes

Danny Johnston/AP
New camping trailers are lined up at Camping World RV Sales in North Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014. Recreational vehicle industry leaders point to pent-up consumer demand, low interest rates, available credit and an improved economy for putting RV makers and dealers who survived the hard times back on the road to sustained growth. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jan 07, 2022
MOYOCK, N.C. - The 5th annual Great Atlantic RV Show is returning to the Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina area beginning Friday, January 7th.

According to a release from the event's organizers, the show will last 10 days and features towable RVs of all sizes, including fifth wheels, travel trailers, toy haulers, teardrops and retros. Special manufacturer rebates and financing are available.

The event is being held at TAC RV, which boasts the area's largest indoor showroom. TAC RV is located at 126 Caratoke Highway, just over the Virginia-North Carolina border.

"COVID-19 with more remote work arrangements drove record RV sales in 2021, with more families looking to the great outdoors for socially distanced vacations," the event's organizers said in an email. "Previously viewed as the pastime of aging retirees, RV owner demographics have shifted with 54% of first-time RV owners female, and more than half are under age 55 (23% are under 35)."

The Great Atlantic RV Show will run until January 16th.

