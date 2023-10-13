6 adults, 3 kids displaced after Virginia Beach mobile home fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six adults and three children were displaced after a mobile home fire in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia beach Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. and found a single-wide mobile home "heavily involved with smoke and flames showing," according to the VBFD.

The fire was under control at 12:01 p.m., according to the VBPD. No other mobile home units were affected and there were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross will assist with relocation for the victims.

The VBFD says that the fire is under investigation.