Watch Now
News

Actions

6 displaced after late night house fire breaks out in Suffolk

thumbnail_image1.jpg
Suffolk Fire &amp; Rescue
thumbnail_image1.jpg
thumbnail_image2.jpg
thumbnail_image0.jpg
thumbnail_image5.jpg
thumbnail_image4.jpg
thumbnail_image3.jpg
Posted at 5:40 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 05:40:51-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Six people are displaced due to a fire that broke out in a Suffolk home on the night of Tuesday, May 9, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

When crews arrived at the home, located in the 2000 block of Woodshire Way, they say there was heavy fire and smoke inside the garage. Authorities say crews had the fire under control just before midnight.

Five adults and one child are displaced because of the fire, according to Fire & Rescue. They left the home before crews arrived and none of them were injured.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV