6 displaced after late night house fire breaks out in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Six people are displaced due to a fire that broke out in a Suffolk home on the night of Tuesday, May 9, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

When crews arrived at the home, located in the 2000 block of Woodshire Way, they say there was heavy fire and smoke inside the garage. Authorities say crews had the fire under control just before midnight.



Five adults and one child are displaced because of the fire, according to Fire & Rescue. They left the home before crews arrived and none of them were injured.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the cause of the fire is under investigation.