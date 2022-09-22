6 displaced in 2-story apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Six adults and one child are displaced following a residential structure fire at Crosswinds Apartments.

The Chesapeake Fire department received a call at 5:50 a.m. reporting smoke in a downstairs apartment at 1618 Weber Avenue in the Indian River section of the city.

Units from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach arrived on scene to find all occupants safely evacuated the building.

Crews found the fire located behind a wall and was quickly extinguished.

Both downstairs apartments sustained significant damage to the kitchen areas and two upstirs units are lefts without utility service until repairs are made.

Four apartments were affected in total. All displaced residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction behind a kitchen wall.

No injuries were reported from this fire.