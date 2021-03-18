Menu

6 people, cat displaced after Newport News house fire

Justin Fleenor
Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 18, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Fire crews responded to an early morning residential structure fire that happened in the 1000 Block of 41st Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found visible smoke coming out of the front door.

Crews discovered that the fire was contained in a back bedroom, and it was determined that the cause was accidental due to a knocked over candle.

Due to smoke damage, the house will be temporarily condemned until restoration.

A family of six were displaced; one cat was rescued and revived.

No injuries were reported.

