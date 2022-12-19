6-year-old boy found dead, buried below hallway inside home

MORO, Arkansas — Residents of a small Arkansas town are still processing the horror of what police discovered late Friday night.

It was a discovery buried below a hallway floor inside a home and now a mother is facing charges.

"This is a small, quiet town. Nothing, nothing like this has happened around here," said Glenda Farrell, a neighbor.

Glenda Farrell is still reeling from learning the tragic details of what was going on in the small white home next door.

Around 10:45 p.m., Friday, Arkansas state police say a 6-year-old boy's body was found inside a home in Moro, Arkansas.

The investigation shows the boy died from injuries he sustained in the home three months ago.

His mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, is locked up in Lee County jail, and charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The mother's boyfriend, 33-year-old Nathan Bridges, facing those same charges.

"Sometimes you'd see kids outside playing but they really kept to themselves. You'd see them coming and going but really, nothing to be concerning that would make you think anything of that magnitude was going on,” said Farrell.

The state medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police also investigating burns to another 6-year-old girl who lived in the same home, and's being treated at Lebonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Devastating details that are leaving this town of around 200 people with a lot of questions.

"It's devastated. Because I mean, it's just out of nowhere. Right here at Christmas time. It's surreal,” said Farrell.

"I have no idea how they could do that. I have a lot of questions. A lot of questions” said Lanard Walker, a neighbor.