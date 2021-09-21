60-year-old Chesapeake Bicyclist dies after accident with vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A bicyclist died following an accident with a vehicle on September 18, 2021.

Police responded to the accident around 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of South Military Highway.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the sedan involved and 60-year-old bicyclist, Julius Bernard of Chesapeake.

Bernard was immediately taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team was activated and responded to conduct the investigation. The crash is still under investigation at this time.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

