60-year-old man robbed, assaulted in Portsmouth Food Lion parking lot; detectives looking for suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are looking for the people who robbed and assaulted a 60-year-old man in the parking lot of a local Food Lion.

Around 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, dispatchers got a call about a 60-year-old man who was lying in the parking lot of the Food Lion located in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard with multiple injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say two unknown male suspects robbed and assaulted the victim before running from the parking lot in the direction of Victory Boulevard.

Surveillance photos of the suspects can be found above.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Property Criminal Investigations Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here or through the P3Tips app.

