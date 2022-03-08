60-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Hampton hit-and-run

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

On Monday around 7:32 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a pedestrian crash that had just taken place in the 900 block of North King Street.

When officers arrived they found a 60-year-old woman in the road. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to police, the woman was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been placed at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

