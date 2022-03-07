Mother searches for answers as daughter is in coma after Norfolk hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. - A 16-year-old is fighting for her life after being struck by a car that fled the scene, one week ago in Norfolk.

It happened on February 28 at the intersection of VB Blvd and Park Avenue. 16-year-old Donasia Lee was walking to Booker T Washington High school when she was struck by the car and that driver fled the scene.

"She is in a coma, right now there is swelling on brain, but its going down," said Christina Lee, Donasia's mother.

Her mother said Donasia, loved to cook, was in the junior ROTC program and had aspirations to join the military.

"She was fun loving she loves her brother and sister, caring person, cares about others more than herself," said Lee.

"It makes me upset same thing happened Tuesday it was at night, they caught that person, hers was in broad daylight, don't understand why no one is saying anything it hurts right now, so many emotions, I am mad upset hurt," said Lee

News 3 will be talking to the Norfolk Commonwealth's attorney about this case and what evidence they have and what they need from public tonight beginning on News 3 at 4.

