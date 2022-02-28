Watch
News

Actions

Juvenile taken to CHKD with serious injuries after hit and run crash

Poster image (1).jpg
Posted at 8:33 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 08:44:01-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A juvenile has been taken to CHKD with life threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning.

Police are investigating the incident that happened in the 1100 block of Park Avenue around 7:15 a.m.

They said it is a hit and run crash and are asking people to avoid the area while officers works to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories