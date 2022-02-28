Juvenile taken to CHKD with serious injuries after hit and run crash

NORFOLK, Va. - A juvenile has been taken to CHKD with life threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning.
Police are investigating the incident that happened in the 1100 block of Park Avenue around 7:15 a.m.
They said it is a hit and run crash and are asking people to avoid the area while officers works to clear the scene.
#NorfolkPD is investigating a hit & run accident in the 1100 block of Park Ave. A juvenile has been taken to CHKD w/ life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 7:10 a.m. Please avoid the area while #NPD works to clear the scene. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/2XnSSdZ0VK— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 28, 2022