61 dogs rescued from 'unsanitary and inhumane' living conditions in Currituck Co.; owner charged

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - Sixty-one dogs were rescued from "unsanitary and inhumane" living conditions in Currituck County on January 28.

Staff with Currituck Animal Services rescued the dogs - 47 adults and 14 puppies - from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock. The dogs were then taken to the county's animal shelter for care.

Government officials say charges have been brought against the dogs' owner, but did not elaborate.

One dog was found dead, and several others were taken to get emergency medical treatment. The rest of the dogs are being assessed and cared for at the shelter.

Officials say more information on the dogs' health and any possible adoptions will be announced as determined.

News 3 has reached out to county officials for more information on the situation.

