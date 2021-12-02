Watch
61-year-old bicyclist hit by vehicle in Newport News

News 3
Newport News Police
Posted at 10:01 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 22:02:38-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the area of Turlington Road and Warwick Boulevard Wednesday night.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash in the area around 8:28 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the 61-year-old man who had been hit.

Police say the man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident stayed on scene, authorities said.

Turlington Road westbound is currently closed at Warwick Boulevard while police investigate.

The crash is still under investigation.

