63-year-old man killed in James City County crash

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A 63-year-old York County man was killed in a crash on Richmond Road late Friday night.

According to the James City County Police Department, the call for the crash came in at 9:15 p.m. Officers and personnel from the James City County Fire Department responded to the 9200 block of Richmond Road, where they found a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran off the road and struck a tree.

The Jeep's driver, James Horton, was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and the crash's cause remains under investigation.