66-year-old driver killed, 15-year-old passenger seriously injured after crash on Eastern Shore

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - A 66-year-old woman was killed and her 15-year-old passenger seriously injured after a crash on Route 13/Lankford Highway on the Eastern Shore Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 12:37 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2007 Dodge Nitro, identified as 61-year-old Veronica Dawn Milbourne, was driving north on Route 13 and failed to yield to the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 175, hitting a 2020 Chevrolet Impala.

State police say the driver of the Impala, identified as 66-year-old Sheryl B. Lewis, had the right of way.

At the time of the crash, Lewis sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. Her 15-year-old passenger was also seriously injured.

Lewis died at the scene, and the teen was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Lewis' next of kin and family members have been notified of her death.

Authorities say Milbourne sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Riverside Shore Memorial. Charges are forthcoming.

