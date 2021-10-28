67 thousand myCharge Powerbanks recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Seven models of myCharge powerbanks are being recalled because of fire and burn hazards.

67 thousand units are among the recalled products.

The powerbank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite.

30 reports of overheating have been received by myCharge. Seven injuries, including burns to the upper body, hands, legs, and/or feet of users, and/or property damage to household flooring, walls and furniture, have happened because of the overheating battery.

If you have one of the recalled products you should immediately stop using it and contact myCharge for instructions on returning the battery and obtaining an refund. Consumers who contact myCharge will receive a refund in the form of an electronic voucher and a 25% bonus for redemption on www.mycharge.com .

The recalled powerbanks have the following model names, model numbers and date codes:



Model Name Model Number Date Codes myCharge Adventure Mega AVC20KG-A 2818, 3718, 4018, or 4518 myCharge Adventure Mega C AVCQC20KG-A 2818 myCharge Razor Mega RZ20KK-A 3818, 4118, 4418, 4918, or 1719 myCharge Razor Mega C RZQC20KK-A 3818 myCharge Razor Super RZ24NK-A 0319 myCharge Razor Super C RZQC24NK-A 3319 or 3519 myCharge Razor Xtreme RZPD26BK-A 2818, 3718, or 3918