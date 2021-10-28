Watch
67 thousand myCharge Powerbanks recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Consumer Product Safety Commission
Recalled myCharge Powerbanks
Posted at 7:47 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 07:50:53-04

Seven models of myCharge powerbanks are being recalled because of fire and burn hazards.

67 thousand units are among the recalled products.

The powerbank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite.

30 reports of overheating have been received by myCharge. Seven injuries, including burns to the upper body, hands, legs, and/or feet of users, and/or property damage to household flooring, walls and furniture, have happened because of the overheating battery.

If you have one of the recalled products you should immediately stop using it and contact myCharge for instructions on returning the battery and obtaining an refund. Consumers who contact myCharge will receive a refund in the form of an electronic voucher and a 25% bonus for redemption on www.mycharge.com.

The recalled powerbanks have the following model names, model numbers and date codes:

Model NameModel NumberDate Codes
myCharge Adventure MegaAVC20KG-A2818, 3718, 4018, or 4518
myCharge Adventure Mega CAVCQC20KG-A2818
myCharge Razor MegaRZ20KK-A3818, 4118, 4418, 4918, or 1719
myCharge Razor Mega CRZQC20KK-A3818
myCharge Razor SuperRZ24NK-A0319
myCharge Razor Super CRZQC24NK-A3319 or 3519
myCharge Razor XtremeRZPD26BK-A2818, 3718, or 3918

The recalled product were sold at Best Buy, Brainstorm, Hirsch Gifts, Hudson News, InMotion, Lapine, Power Sales, Projector World, and Target stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.mycharge.com and www.target.com and through the U.S. Marine Corps/Navy Exchange from August 2018 through December 2019 for between $70 and $100.

