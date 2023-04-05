68-year-old man dead following shooting in Bertie County, North Carolina

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Bertie County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Just before 9:40 p.m., authorities said they were called to 2125 Governors Road in Windsor after getting a report that someone had been shot.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Ricky Gilliam, 68, had been shot multiple times. Despite life-saving measures, Gilliam died at the scene.

"Deputies did speak to a relative that was at the residence and was advised that the doorbell rang and as Gilliam approached the door, they heard several gunshots from the outside," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The relative that was at the house advised that she then contacted Bertie County Communications."

Investigators have been canvassing the neighborhood and collecting evidence in addition to viewing surveillance video.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is also part of the investigation.

Ruffin said there are no leads on a suspect at this time.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the 2100 block of Governor Roads between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 4 to call 252-794-5330.