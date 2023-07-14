68-year-old man dies after crash involving Hampton PD officer: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A 68-year-old man has died after authorities said a Hampton police officer crashed into him earlier in July.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 2 at the intersection of Powhatan Parkway and Jamestown Avenue.

Police said the officer was heading north in his patrol vehicle on Powhatan Parkway when he hit a Chevrolet sedan, driven by George Bell, going southbound. Bell was turning left onto Jamestown Avenue.

The patrol vehicle then crashed into two parked vehicles that were unoccupied. One of the vehicles came to rest against a home, police said.

Bell and the officer were taken to the hospital for what "appeared to be non-life threatening injuries," police said.

Bell died while at the hospital, police said, though the press release did not clarify on which day.

Police said next-of-kin was notified on July 13.

"Because this incident resulted in the death of a citizen, the Hampton Police Division has requested the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the incident," the police department said in a press release.

The officer involved has been with the department for two years and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, officials said.

Authorities did not release any other details about what may have led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

