68-year-old woman killed while trying to cross street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A woman has died after being hit by a car while trying to cross the 2300 block of W. Mercury Boulevard Thursday night.

The call came in at 8:46 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, a 68-year-old woman, lying in the road.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

As of 10 p.m., two eastbound lanes are shut down as police continue to investigate.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

No charges have been placed at this time.

