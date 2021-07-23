7 displaced after house fire in Portlock area of Chesapeake; 1 cat dies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A house fire in the 1200 block of Rosemont Avenue left four adults and three children without a place to stay for the night.

Firefighters received the call for the fire at 2:07 p.m. after the residents reported a fire on the first floor of the home in the Portlock section of the city.

Units arrived on scene three minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the two-story house. Everyone who was home at the time escaped safely before the fire department arrived.

The fire was contained to the first floor but caused significant damage throughout the house.

The fire was called under control at 2:36 p.m.

Three cats were rescued and two survived.

The Red Cross is assisting all residents with lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

