7-Eleven employee fatally shoots attempted robbery suspect in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives are investigating a shooting incident that happened inside of a convenience store late Sunday night.

Around midnight on August 15, police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 1713 Colley Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the man, 28-year-old Javier Garcia, was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a store clerk shot Garcia during an attempted robbery.

This incident has been turned over to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney and there is no further information at this time.