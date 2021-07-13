Watch
7-year-old boy dies after elevator mishap at Outer Banks rental home

Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 16:26:16-04

COROLLA, N.C. - A 7-year-old boy who was staying with his family in a rental home in Corolla died Sunday night after an elevator mishap.

Chief Ralph "Chip" Melton of Currituck County Fire & Emergency Medical Services confirmed the death of the child to News 3 Tuesday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday. The chief said the family was from Canton, Ohio, and was staying in a rental home on Franklyn Street.

The boy died from injuries he sustained in the mishap. He was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information.

