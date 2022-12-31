7-year-old shot, killed in Maryland; 18-year-old in custody

BALTIMORE — A shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, left a 7-year-old boy dead Friday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m. on Presbury Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a child suffering from a wound to the head. The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time late.

Police say there was also an 18-year-old on the premise. The teen was taken into police custody and taken to a hospital where he is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

This investigation is ongoing.