Watch Now
News

Actions

7-year-old shot, killed in Maryland; 18-year-old in custody

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 8:53 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 20:53:42-05

BALTIMORE — A shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, left a 7-year-old boy dead Friday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m. on Presbury Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a child suffering from a wound to the head. The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time late.

Police say there was also an 18-year-old on the premise. The teen was taken into police custody and taken to a hospital where he is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV