7-year-old triplets reunite with garbage collector who was their 'hero'

An Orlando mom posted a now-viral video showing the special relationship between her triplets and their neighborhood garbage collector.

The kids were just three years old in the video and now four years later they are back together for a heartfelt reunion.

Tony Parks is a garbage collector for the city of Orlando, Florida, and years ago the Vee family lived on his route.

"They were excited to see it lift and know and dump it on the back and I say, ‘you know what? Come on, let's go see how it works,’” Carla Wierenicz, the kids’ mom, said.

Wierenicz said they were wee little kids then who would jump up from the breakfast table when they heard his truck coming.

"He loved those kids so much. It was the kids’ hero."

“Every day they would come out, and if they missed me their mom get in the car, circle around ‘til they found me,” Parks said.

Years ago Tony's route changed so the kids didn't see him anymore but that changed Thursday when the kids learned the City of Orlando had arranged for Tony to roll up again for old times' sake.

The four hit the highlights of all the things they used to do when they were 3 years old, like honk the horn and race down the street.

They exchanged gifts, the triplets gave Tony drawings they spent the night making for him and he gave the kids mini city of Orlando garbage trucks and t-shirts.

Parks works in a job where he picks up stuff people don’t want, but from the triplets, he picked up something we all want.

"I picked up joy. I picked up happiness. I picked memories,” Parks said.