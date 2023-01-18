70-year-old Portsmouth woman dies in Caroline County crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A 70-year-old woman died in single-vehicle crash on Friday near the Port Royal area of Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Route 17 just south of Camden Road when a 2020 Cadillac XT5 ran off of the road to the right, overcorrected and struck a tree on the left side of the highway.

State Police said Edith Mack of Portsmouth succumbed to her injuries at the scene and she was wearing her seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

