71 violations recorded in first 3 days of school from new James City County bus cameras

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - New stop arm cameras were put on Williamsburg-James City County school buses this year in attempts to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses.

School buses are now equipped with stop-arm cameras to catch violators in the act.

JCC Police said on Thursday that 71 violations have been issued during just the first three days of school with the new stop arm cameras on the buses.

When the bus has its stop sign swung open, the camera that is mounted on the side will start recording all the traffic around the bus. If it picks up a car that bypasses the stop sign, it will send a clip of that to BusPatrol, which will then get sent over to police.

