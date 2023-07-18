Watch Now
71-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Portsmouth on Thursday

Police said it happened in the 4700 block of George Washington Highway.
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jul 17, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 71-year-old died after she was hit by a vehicle in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of George Washington Highway/U.S. Highway 17 just after 3:30 p.m., according to a release the police department sent out Monday evening.

Police said they found Linda Hagins at the scene with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital.

Authorities did not say whether charges would be filed in the case.

An investigation remains underway, and police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the traffic unit at 757-393-8013 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

