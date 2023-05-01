Watch Now
75-80 mph winds damage apartment building in Willoughby area of Ocean View: NWS

Posted at 6:18 PM, May 01, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Strong winds damaged an apartment building Sunday in the Willoughby area of Ocean View in Norfolk.

It came on the same night that EF-3 tornado damaged more than a hundred homes in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach.

The National Weather Service told News 3's Leondra Head that winds with speeds of 75 to 80 miles per hour damaged an apartment building in the 1300 block of West Oceanview.

National Weather Service Meteorologist-In-Charge Jeff Orrock said the damage appeared to have been caused by straight-line winds.

"A lot of shingles removed, some siding here and there," he said. "It's across a broad area down here."

There were no immediate reports of injuries, he said.

