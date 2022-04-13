757 Makerspace opens second location at Fort Monroe in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A hub for creativity has now crossed the water to Hampton. The second location of 757 Makerspace opened this month at Fort Monroe.

“Fort Monroe is amazingly positioned to be a great place to live and work and play, but it’s also a great place to learn,” said Fort Monroe Authority Executive Director Glenn Oder.

With tools like 3D printers, a wood shop, laser printing and more, 757 Makerspace is a place to not only learn, but create. Founder Beau Turner said it was time to expand their mission and reach more innovative minds by crossing the water to the Peninsula.

“It’s nice to be able to have a spot where you can jump from one thing to another, but all within a safe sandbox and with a community of people around here," Turner said. "If there’s something you don’t know, you can work together to be able to solve pretty much any problem and make that here.”

The building is part of Fort Monroe, a historic district in South Hampton, an area that's re-branding itself as a place of new ideas.

“I think Makerspace coming to Fort Monroe continues to demonstrate the fact that we are centrally located and we have lots of buildings here at Fort Monroe, lots of opportunities for people to come and re-purpose these buildings right in the center of Hampton Roads," said Oder.

The business received a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to help fund this second location.

