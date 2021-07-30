76-year-old driver crashes into power poles, causing outage in York County

YORK Co., Va. - An elderly driver crashed into several power poles in the 1100 block of Old York Hampton Highway Thursday afternoon, causing a power outage in the area.

Around 3:08 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash.

They say the driver of a 2017 Toyota Highlander, whom officials identified as 76-year-old Gary Boxer, ran off the road and into the power poles before crashing through a residential fence.

Boxer's injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was taken to Riverside Hospital for treatment.

Damage to the power poles knocked out power in the vicinity, and the road was closed as Dominion Energy was in the process of making repairs.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) set up a detour in the area.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Download the News 3 app for updates.