8 cars catch fire at Insurance Auto Auctions in Suffolk

Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 10:48:48-04

SUFFOLK, Va. – Eight cars in an auction lot in Suffolk caught fire Monday morning.

Suffolk fire officials responded to Insurance Auto Auctions in the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 4:26 a.m.

When crews arrived on-scene, they said they found a total of eight cars fully engulfed in flames with no extension to the building on the property.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fires and applied firefighting foam to contain the fuel that was leaking from the burning vehicles. The fire was under control at 5:08 a.m.

No firefighters were hurt. The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

