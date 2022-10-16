8 hospitalized after shots fired into crowd at Harrisonburg party

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 are hospitalized after a shooting near the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg early Sunday morning, according to authorties.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Devon Lane at 2:20 a.m. after "an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering," police said.

Five of the injured were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center while three others were transferred to UVA Medical Center, police said. All had what officials called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating if more than one person fired shots.

Not our typical weather post but active shooter alert near Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Several law enforcement agencies on scene and K9 units out searching. Building taped off. Shooting not on Jmu campus but in Foxhill townhomes #Harrisonburg #JMU pic.twitter.com/LwmB5KQr9A — Stormchasingandresearchsociety (@VASCARSTEAM) October 16, 2022

"There were no suspects on the scene when officers arrived," officials said.

Officials said that no arrests have been made and that their investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe the incident is "isolated" and said there is no "threat to the greater community."

JMU Emergency Notification System:



Urgent: There is an emergency off JMU campus. Seek shelter immediately. More information to follow. — JMU 411 (@JMU411) October 16, 2022

Officials with the university said that none of the victims are students.

The school sent a shelter in place notice around 3 a.m. via the LiveSafe app, officials said.

"As we are transitioning back to campus from fall break and the weekend, please remember ways to maintain your personal safety," JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos wrote in a message to campus. "It is important to travel in groups, lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings, know the individuals you welcome into your living space and always report suspicious people and behavior to police immediately."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.