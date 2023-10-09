8 hospitalized after truck runs into Eastern Shore restaurant

Eight people have been taken to the hospital after a pick-up truck drove into a restaurant wall in Onley on the Eastern Shore.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, a Toyota Tundra went into to northern wall of the Happy Buffet Restaurant on U.S. 13, according to Onley Town Manager Susan M. Rillo.

First responders arrived about three minutes later and took the driver of the truck and seven diners to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, according to Rillo.

The Accomack County Building inspector ordered the business closed until the restaurant's structural safety was assessed, according to Rillo.

The crash is being investigated.

