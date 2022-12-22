8 people displaced from home after residential fire in Suffolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A residential fire occurred the morning of Thursday, Dec. 22 in the 1100 block of Taylor Road, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

A unit was dispatched to the residence at 6:27 a.m and arrived at 6:32 a.m. The department says five adults and three children were displaced because of the fire. There were no injuries to civilians, pets or firefights, and Red Cross assistance was not needed.

The department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.