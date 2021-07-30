8 people, including 6 children, taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Eight people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Godwin Bridge on Bridge Road Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers received the call of the crash involving an SUV, a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle just before 2 p.m.
Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews gave the victims, six of whom are children, emergency medical assessment and treatment.
All eight victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
A portion of the road was closed immediately after the crash. Traffic was alternated until all lanes reopened at 3:05 p.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.