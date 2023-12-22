8 units 'untenable' after Norfolk apartment fire on Springfield Ave.: Battalion Chief

NORFOLK, Va. — An entire apartment building is untenable after a fire on Thursday.

At 6:24 p.m. Norfolk Fire Rescue and the Chesapeake Fire Department went to 1701 Springfield Ave. and found a heavy fire coming from a first floor apartment, according to the Norfolk Battalion Chief, Fred Paquet. In the two story building there were a total of eight apartment units.

Norfolk Fire Rescue says that the fire quickly spread from the first floor to the second and to the attic space, and extra companies were called in because of the amount of fire.

Stefan Grimsley/ WTKR

Firefighters "attempted to make an interior attack on the fire but had to transition to a defensive (exterior) attack," according to the Battalion Chief. The fire was under control at 7:05 p.m.

The residents of all eight apartments have been displaced because the fire left all units untenable, according to Norfolk Fire Rescue. Norfolk Fire Rescue is attempting to identify all the occupants of the building, and the Red Cross has been contacted to help those displaced,

There are no injuries reported at this time, according to Norfolk Fire Rescue. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

