8-year-old, 17-year-old boys hurt in Elizabeth City shooting Monday: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were injured in a shooting in Elizabeth City Monday night, police said.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. in the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street, when police responded to a report of shots fired.

It appears an unknown amount of people were shooting at each other, police said during a press conference on Tuesday. That's when the 8-year-old boy, who was playing outside, was hit in the arm.

Malike Emmanuel/WTKR Elizabeth City police provide an update after an 8-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot. April 25, 2023.

It's unclear how the 17-year-old boy was shot, but police believe it occurred on Speed Street. He was hit in the right leg.

Both boys were taken to the hospital by private vehicles and have since been released.

Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief J. Phillip Webster said this marks the fifth juvenile shooting since Feb. 8, 2023.

Malik Emmanuel/WTKR Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief J. Phillip Webster provides an update after an 8-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot. April 25, 2023.

"The police department is doing our due diligence and investigating these incidents," Webster said. "Our detectives are following up on leads, and our patrol officers are working hard in the affected areas of the city.

Webster said the police department needs help from residents when it comes to identifying the individuals involved in the incident.

"Any information that can be provided may help save a life," he said.

Information about suspects is not available at this time, police said.

The investigation remains underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

