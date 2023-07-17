8-year-old girl drowns in Williamsburg resort pool: Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An 8-year-old girl drowned at the Greensprings Vacation Resort pool in Williamsburg this weekend.

Her family was visiting from Philadelphia, and around 9:30 p.m. on July 15, they visited the pool, according to the James City County police. There was no lifeguard on duty, but bystanders immediately performed life-saving measures until emergency services arrived, police explained.

The child was transported to Sentara Regional Medical Center and died later in the evening, police stated.

James City County detectives are still investigating the incident.

There are no further details to release at this time.

