8-year-old girl seriously injured in Suffolk dirt bike hit-and-run, 19-year-old man arrested

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man after a hit-and-run crash that left an 8-year-old girl injured in a Suffolk neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to police, officers learned about the incident at 7:57 p.m., and responded to the 200 block of Spruce Street. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that a man, identified as 19-year-old Raymond Jaquan Goodwyn, Jr., was seen traveling recklessly down Spruce Street on an orange dirt bike when he struck the victim. Goodwyn allegedly left the dirt bike in the roadway and ran away from the scene.

Goodwyn was arrested and charged with failure to stop causing injury, dumping trash on a highway or private property, reckless - general, and operating a motor-driven cycle in a prohibited place.

There is currently no further information on the victim's condition.

