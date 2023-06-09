80-year-old man visiting Outer Banks from Illinois dies after being helped to shore: Official

DUCK, N.C. — An 80-year-old man visiting the Outer Banks from Scharmburg, Illinois, has died from a possible drowning.

At 11:23 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, officials were dispatched to Ocean Crest Way in the Oceancrest subdivision in Duck after bystanders reported a swimmer in distress.

A Good Samaritan pulled the individual from the water. Reports stated that the individual was unresponsive at that time.

Bystanders initiated lifesaving measures until First Responders took over medical efforts once they arrived on scene.

Despite all efforts, officials told us the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 p.m., by Dare County EMS.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.