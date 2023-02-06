81-year-old man dies after ice sailing crash 100 yards from the shore

WHITE LAKE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man died after crashing an ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake late Sunday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Polcie say that Dan Erwin Campbell, an 81-year-old man from Independence Township, was sailing his 27-foot boat on the eastern most part of the lake when he crashed about 100 yards from the shore.

Police tell us they're not sure what caused the crash, but the Sheriff Office's search and rescue team believe he hit his head on the ice. Campbell was wearing a helmet and face shield.

Campbell died in the hospital later that afternoon.

Police are still investigating the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.