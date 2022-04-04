81-year-old man dies at hospital after Gloucester Co. crash

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - An 81-year-old man has died after a crash in the area of Route 17 and Fiddlers Green Road and Gloucester County Monday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to investigate the crash.

State police say Joseph R. Jackson of Gloucester was driving his 2015 Mercedes Benz northbound on Route 17, while the victim, identified as Robert William Plummer, also of Gloucester, was driving eastbound on Fiddlers Green Road in a 2012 Toyota Scion.

As Jackson entered the intersection of Route 17 and Fiddlers Green Road, Plummer tried to make a left turn onto Route 17 and hit Jackson's Mercedes. The impact pushed Plummer's Toyota off the road and into a ditch.

Plummer sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival. His next of kin have been notified.

Jackson's injuries were non-threatening.

State police say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol contributed to the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.

