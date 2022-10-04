85 cats at Poquoson animal sanctuary safe after severe weather

POQUOSON, Va. - At Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary (PAWS), all 85 cats are accounted for after the severe weather hit the Peninsula the last few days, thanks to a lot of preparation.

“We typically raise our cat houses anyway off the ground at least one pallet, but prior to the flooding we tried to raise them even higher,” said board member Elaine Jones.

Jones said where the sanctuary is situated, off of Messick Road, there's a high likelihood they'll be impacted by water.

“If you see the flood map you just see it creeping in from both sides,” Jones said.

She said they elevated their outdoor cat houses and opened their cat condos so the outdoor cats would have some place to stay dry.

PAWS' mission is to care for abused, neglected and unwanted cats. They also foster, adopt, and trap, neuter, and release. Jones said it's all for one reason.

“It’s such a satisfying feeling to know you’re at least helping in some way, for these wonderful animals that are born in the wild and are not taken care of or are abandoned, or they need extra help, it’s just a great feeling,” Jones said.

If you want to donate or volunteer, click here for more information.

