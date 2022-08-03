89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., - An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home.

Newport News Police said the incident happened on Cedar Lane on Thursday, July 28 around 6 p.m. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.

“She figured it was one of the grandkids or children, and she turned around and there was a masked man with gloves, mask and hat with a gun in her face about two feet away,” said the woman's daughter, Cheryl Parker.

Parker said a young man held her mother at gunpoint while a young woman ransacked the house.

"They took some jewelry, they took some money, they took her identity, but she still has her life and I thank God for that,” Parker said.

The duo left the woman unharmed, but shaken up.

Parker said the two intruders parked in the driveway of her mother's home. They were driving a black four-door sedan.

“It doesn’t matter where you live anymore," Parker said. "There’s no safe neighborhood.”

Parker said the intruders have since tried to use her mother's credit cards and cash checks. Police told News 3 the investigation is ongoing.

“You can get more money, you can get another driver's license, but you can’t get another mom,” Parker said.