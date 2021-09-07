9/11 Heroes Run in Virginia Beach to honor lives lost on 20th anniversary of 9/11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, one of the nation's leading veterans service organizations, will host a Virginia Beach 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race.

The Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host the 5K race on September 11 at 8 a.m., at the Military Aviation Museum. The annual race will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.

This year marks the 14th year of the race. The 9/11 Heroes Run national race series will be held in more than 50 locations across the country and around the world. Organizers say this race is expected to draw over 60,000 participants worldwide.

The race series was inspired by Marine 1stLt Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq in April 2007.

"The 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is an opportunity to reflect," said TMF President, Ryan Manion. "We reflect on the civilians and first responders we lost that day, and all those lost in the wars since, including my brother. Especially at this time in our nation's history, it's important that we come together to remember what connects us as Americans and rediscover the strength of our character. It has never been more important to let those who have sacrificed so much in the last 2 decades know that we are here for them. This is what the 9/11 Heroes Run race series is all about."

To register for Saturday's race, click here.

TMF also created a video to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11

