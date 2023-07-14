Watch Now
9 displaced after 2-alarm fire on Shreveport Avenue in Norfolk

Nine people were displaced after this 2-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Shreveport Avenue in Norfolk. July 13, 2023.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 21:36:23-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Nine people are without a home after a 2-alarm fire in Norfolk Thursday night.

It was reported at 7:25 p.m. at the 1600 block of Shreveport Avenue, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Glen Williams.

Crews found heavy fire on the second floor and attic. It spread to adjacent structures. It was then upgraded to a second alarm.

"The incident was upgraded to a second alarm. Crews made an aggressive interior and exterior attack and were able to get control of the fire," Williams said. "They also were able to extinguish and prevent further damage to the adjacent structure."

No one was hurt, according to the fire department.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

