9 people displaced in 'suspicious' apartment building fire in Downtown Suffolk

Posted at 5:57 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 05:57:28-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials are investigating a "suspicious" fire that displaced nine people from their Downtown Suffolk apartments early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the call for the fire came in at 3 a.m., and crews responded to the building, located in the 300 block of Wellons Street, four minutes later.

First arriving crews found heavy black smoke showing from the building's front door and flames visible from the rear of the structure. Crews entered the building and found heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story building, with fire venting from the rear.

The residents, who had to be evacuated on the second floor of the building by fire crews, were not injured. All nine people who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was called under control at 3:38 a.m.

According to the department, the fire was ruled suspicious and is now under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office and the Suffolk Police Department.

This is a developing story.

